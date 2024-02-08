Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 8,931 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.