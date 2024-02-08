Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $160.47 on Monday. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $162.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

