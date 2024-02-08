Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $442,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

RDY stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

