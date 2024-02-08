DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.67.
DTE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
DTE opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73.
DTE Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
