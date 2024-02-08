DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.67.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DTE opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

