Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,321,000 after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,994,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,968. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

