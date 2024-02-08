Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.43. 234,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

