Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,601,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,926,011 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after buying an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588,460 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.