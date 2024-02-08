DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

