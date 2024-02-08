Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

