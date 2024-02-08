Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.28. 262,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,858. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

