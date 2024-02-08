EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in EchoStar by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 341,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 139,890 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

