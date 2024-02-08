Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

ECL stock opened at $203.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

