Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
