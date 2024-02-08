Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,138 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,053,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 85.4% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.