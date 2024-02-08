Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

