Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
EDUC stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.15.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
