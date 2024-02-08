Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.56.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

