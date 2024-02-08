Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.200-12.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4 billion-$41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.4 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Shares of LLY traded up $14.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $739.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,661. The stock has a market cap of $702.41 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $742.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $614.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.12.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $621.81.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

