Emerson Electric Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 779.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

