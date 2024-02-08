Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.29. 2,702,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,287. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.