Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

