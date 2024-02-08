Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.65. 3,140,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,700. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.71.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.