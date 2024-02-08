Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $362,780.23

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and $362,780.23 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.35 or 0.00447675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

