Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

