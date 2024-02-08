Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Up 1%

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.52 and last traded at C$19.46. 15,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 436,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.84. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

