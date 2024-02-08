EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q4 guidance to $1.98 to $2.08 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.980-2.080 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS traded down $6.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 306,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,161. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 213,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $10,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

