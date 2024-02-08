EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Down to $97.98

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.98, but opened at $91.26. EnerSys shares last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 17,956 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

EnerSys Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

