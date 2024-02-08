Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 561,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

