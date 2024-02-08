Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE:NVST traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Envista by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.