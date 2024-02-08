Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $254.16 and last traded at $253.38, with a volume of 1157276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.86.

The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,017,000 after purchasing an additional 121,761 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

