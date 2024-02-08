Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 713.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,424 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,815 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Equinox Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

