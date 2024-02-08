Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $15.40 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $52.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $17.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.73 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,454.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 7.0 %

CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,072.70.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

