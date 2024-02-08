Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

