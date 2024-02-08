ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

