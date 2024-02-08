Ethereum Classic Price Hits $25.49 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $183.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.49 or 0.00056449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00152437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.69 or 0.00539627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00281705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00168328 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,449,824 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

