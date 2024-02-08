Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.55 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55, Briefing.com reports. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EG stock traded down $33.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.89.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

