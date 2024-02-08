Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.73 on Monday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.46.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
