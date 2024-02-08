Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.73 on Monday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

