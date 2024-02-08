Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.22. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

