Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,688 shares of company stock worth $1,031,630 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.