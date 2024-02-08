Expedia Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,974 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,135 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $157.23. 1,301,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.