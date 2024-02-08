Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.