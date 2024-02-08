Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 159,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 491,638 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $759.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.