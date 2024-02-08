Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

XOM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 2,564,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

