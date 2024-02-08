FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

FD Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company has a market capitalization of £351.13 million, a PE ratio of -3,205.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.67.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($121,887.93). In other FD Technologies news, insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($121,887.93). Also, insider Ryan Preston bought 2,786 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 922 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,686.92 ($32,201.23). 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.