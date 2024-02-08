FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FDX traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $241.30. 923,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day moving average is $255.10. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

