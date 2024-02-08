Fei USD (FEI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,760.64

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $35,760.64 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016016 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,104.41 or 1.00024164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010604 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00189660 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,540,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,281,750 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,540,417.06038552 with 13,281,749.67762323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96048315 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $93,391.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

