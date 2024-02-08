Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.85 million and $93,179.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015961 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,632.39 or 0.99968884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010700 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00191907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,540,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,281,750 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,540,417.06038552 with 13,281,749.67762323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96048315 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $93,391.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

