Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.39. 530,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,718. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

