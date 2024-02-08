Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

