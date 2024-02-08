Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.