Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 360,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

